80-yr-old farmer charred to death in sugarcane field in Balasore

By pragativadinewsservice
80-yr-old farmer charred to death
Balasore: In a tragic incident, an 80-year-old farmer was charred to death while trying to set fire in his sugarcane field under Singla police limits in Gilajodi village of Balasore district today.

The deceased has been identified as Kali Charan Jena of the same village.

According to sources, Jena was burning stubble after the cane had been cut in his field. The fire soon went out of control and he got caught in the middle. He was charred to death on the spot.

Though the villages tried to douse the flames, the fire engulfed a vast area of the agricultural field.

On being informed, fire services personnel and police reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

The police seized the body for post-mortem and registered a case of unnatural death in this regard.

