80 cattle rescued in Jharsuguda, 3 smugglers held

Jharsuguda: As many as 80 cattle were rescued by police while being transported illegally at Muralipali in Telibandha under Kandeikela police limits in Jharsuguda district today.

Three persons, identified as Sukar Alam (41), Arvind Kerketa (20) and Laxmikant Amat (22), all hailing from Bahal village in Sundargarh district have been arrested in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted three vehicles bearing registration numbers OD-16-A-3041, OR-16D-7000 and OD-16-5781 near Muralipali. During the search, 80 cattle were found to being transported to Jharkhand.

The arrested trio was forwarded to a court while the rescued cattle have been released in the nearby villages, the police added.