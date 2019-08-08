80 cattle rescued in Jharsuguda, 3 smugglers held

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
80 cattle rescued
0

Jharsuguda: As many as 80 cattle were rescued by police while being transported illegally at Muralipali in Telibandha under Kandeikela police limits in Jharsuguda district today.

Three persons, identified as Sukar Alam (41), Arvind Kerketa (20) and Laxmikant Amat (22), all hailing from Bahal village in Sundargarh district have been arrested in this connection.

Related Posts

Duty First: The story of a cop who killed his Maoist sister

Penthakata village along Puri sea beach to be open…

RP Sharma assumes charge as new Odisha Lokayukta member

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted three vehicles bearing registration numbers OD-16-A-3041, OR-16D-7000 and OD-16-5781 near Muralipali. During the search, 80 cattle were found to being transported to Jharkhand.

The arrested trio was forwarded to a court while the rescued cattle have been released in the nearby villages, the police added.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.