8-year-old boy run over by chariot in Khurda

Balugaon: An eight-year-old boy died after he was crushed under the wheels of a chariot during Rath Yatra at Palatana Ground in Banpur of Balugaon on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Patra, son of Akshaya Patra of Bazaar Sahi of Chianga village.

According to sources, pulling of chariots by devotees were underway at Palatana Ground when moderate rain lashed the area. The minor boy accidentally came under the wheels of the chariots.

The minor sustained critical injuries in his head and was rushed to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

A pall of gloom descended the area following the death of the minor. Meanwhile, the angry locals gheraoed Banpur police station.