8 places in Odisha record temp above 40 degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Intense heatwave condition continued to throw life out of gear in most parts of Odisha with mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius at eight places on Wednesday.

According to the latest weather bulletin, Titlagarh emerged as the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius followed by Malkangiri and Sonepur (41.2).

Similarly, Talcher recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius, Bolangir (41), Bhawanipatna (40.3), Jharsuguda (40.2) and Angul (40.0).

The capital city Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius while millennium city Cuttack recorded 36 degree Celsius.

Four other places where the temperature remained over 36 degree Celsius are Sambalpur (39), Hirakud (38.9), Sundargarh (38) and Chandbali (36.3).