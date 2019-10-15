8 Killed, Dozens Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: At least eight persons were killed and several others sustained critical injuries after a bus in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in the forest area of Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident took place while the private bus was on its way to Chinturu, a tribal area on the borders of Chhattisgarh from Maredumilli in Rajahmundry of Andhra  Pradesh.

There were about 20-25 passengers on board the tourist bus. While five of them died on the spot, three others succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital. The condition of a few others is said to be critical, added sources.

As per police sources, the exact cause of the accident, whether it is due to over-speeding or failure of brakes was yet to be ascertained.

