8 houses gutted in separate fire mishaps

Jagatsinghpur/ Bhadrak: As many as eight houses were gutted in separate fire mishaps that took place at Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur district and Bhadrak’s Chandabali block on Sunday.

Although no casualty was reported, property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in the blaze.

In the first incident, the fire erupted at a room belonging to Kailash Chandra Sahoo of Duruda village under Tirtol block of Jagatsinghpur district. The blaze engulfed the nearby house within a few minutes.

Household properties, including furniture and ornaments worth lakhs were reduced to ashes in the fire mishap. On being informed, the local fire tender rushed to the place and doused the flame.

The local revenue inspector has visited the village and provided a compensation of Rs 5,000 to the owner of the house.

In another incident, two families were rendered homeless following a fire mishap at Sansighpur village under Chandabali block of Bhadrak district.

According to sources, the fire erupted at a house belonging to Jagannath Biswal and Rajendra Rout. Before the families could do anything, the blaze engulfed the entire house. Luckily, the family members managed to escape unhurt.

On being informed, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flame. However, property worth lakhs of rupees including jewellery and other household articles were reduced to ashes in the fire mishap.

The exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the local residents demanded government help for the affected families.