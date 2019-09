Sambalpur: An eight-feet-long python weighing 16 kilograms was rescued from a house in Ward No-9 of Kuchinda in Sambalpur district today.

According to sources, the snake had entered the house of one Pradeep this morning. Upon being informed, forest department members reached the village and rescued the snake.

It is suspected that the snake might have entered the house in search of food from the nearby forest area.