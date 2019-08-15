73rd I-Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates beautiful mural

Puri: On the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day today, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik created a beautiful sculpture at Puri Sea Beach.

Sharing the picture of his artwork on the microblogging site Twitter, Patnaik extended his warm greetings to the countrymen.

However, what was unique about the art was that the mural was shaped in the form of a rakhi with India’s map, donning a turban in tricolour. The sculpture also inscribed “Happy Independence Day” on it.

<>



</>

Independence Day is annually celebrated on 15 August, as a national holiday in India commemorating the nation’s independence from the United Kingdom on 15 August 1947, the day when the UK Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act 1947 transferring legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly.