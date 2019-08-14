73rd I-Day: IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be conferred with Vir Chakra

New Delhi: On the 73rd Independence Day, Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be conferred with Vir Chakra.

Similarly, IAF Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal will be honoured with Yudh Seva Medal for her role as a fighter controller during the February 27 aerial conflict between India and Pakistan.

Acknowledging Abhinandan Varthaman and Minty Agarwal, who had displayed bravery during the aerial conflict that occurred after India carried out the Balakot airstrike, the dup are being honoured.

Abhinandan Varthaman is a wing-commander in the Indian Air Force. In the 2019 India-Pakistan standoff, Abhinandan Varthaman had shot down F-16 jet of Pakistan Air Force but was held captive for 60 hours in Pakistan after his aircraft was shot down in an aerial dogfight.

On March 1, Abhinandan was finally released as India built diplomatic pressure on Pakistan.

As part of the gallantry honours, Indian Army’s Sapper Prakash Jadhav of 1 Rashtriya Rifles (Mahar) will be conferred Kirti Chakra (posthumously). He will be honoured for his role in operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Eight Army personnel will also be conferred Shaurya Chakra, five of them posthumously.