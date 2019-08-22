7,258 Students To Get KALIA Scholarship

Bhubaneswar: At least 7,258 students will get scholarship under the KALIA Chhatra Brutti Scheme to pursue professional courses in Government-run colleges across the State.

This was informed by the Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo after a high-level meeting on KALIA Scheme held at the Krushi Bhawan here today.

Of the 19,247 students applied for KALIA Scholarship, 7,258 applicants have been selected, the Minister said.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced scholarship scheme in February this year for students – KALIA Chhatra Brutti – to help the children of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) beneficiaries pursue professional courses.

Under this scheme, the State Government will bear the educational expenses of the children of farmers who have taken admission in Government-run professional colleges on merit basis.