72% voter turnout in phase-II polls: Odisha CEO

Bhubaneswar: The second phase elections in Odisha held on Thursday recorded a total voting percentage of 72 per cent, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

Five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 assembly segments in Odisha went to simultaneous voting in the second phase on Thursday.

In the second phase, balloting was held simultaneously in five Lok Sabha constituencies – namely, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska and 35 corresponding Assembly constituencies – Padmapur, Bijepur, Bargarh, Attabira, Bhatli, Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda, Talsara, Sundargarh, Biramitrapur, Raghunathpalli, Rourkela, Rajgangpur, Bonai, Birmaharajpur, Sonepur, Loisingha, Patnagarh, Bolangir, Titlagarh, Kantabanjhi, Baliguda, G Udyagiri, Phulbani, Kantamal, Boudh, Daspalla, Bhanjanagar, Polasara, Kabisuryanagar, Khalikote, Aska, Surada, Sanakhemundi and Hinjili.

The first phase poll recorded a total of 73.76% voting.