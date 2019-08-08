70 kg ganja seized in Kandhamal, four peddlers held

Kandhamal: In another crackdown, 70 kg ganja was seized and four smugglers were arrested by police during a raid at Shashenipada under Phringia police limits in Kandhamal district today.

The identities of the arrested persons are yet to be ascertained.

Acting on reliable inputs, a team of Phringia police conducted a raid in Shashenipada area and seized a total of 70 kg ganja from four peddlers and subsequently arrested them.

Reportedly, the four accused are in police custody and cases registered against them under relevant Sections of the IPC and NDPS Act while further investigations are underway, sources in the police informed.