70 countries urge North Korea to scrap nuclear, ballistic weapons

As many as 70 countries have urged North Korea to scrap its nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles and related programmes, decrying the “undiminished threat” posed to world peace.

Signatories included the United States and South Korea, as well as nations in Asia, Latin America, Africa and Europe. Russia and China, supporters of Pyongyang, did not sign the document drafted by France.

The appeal comes after Pyongyang fired two short-range missiles on Thursday following an earlier drill last week.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Friday that North Korea’s recent missile tests were not a “breach of trust.”

