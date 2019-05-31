7 ministers mistakenly allocated same portfolios in new Modi govt

Bhubaneswar: In the list of portfolios released on Friday, seven ministers have got the same berths in the new Modi government which took oath on Thursday.

While Minster of State Sanjeev Kumar Balyan was allocated with Ministry of Animal Husbandry, the Odisha MP from Balasore Lok Sabha seat Pratap Sarangi has also been assigned with the same portfolio.

The newly inducted union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Nityananda Rai were found sharing the same ministries.

It was found that three more ministers sharing one portfolio in Minister of State cadre. While Krishan Pal and Ramdas Athawale were allocated Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, union minister (MoS) minister Rattan Lal Kataria got the same portfolio along with Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Such mistakes were also found with Odisha government when the cabinet minister Prafulla Mallick was found in the list of ministers with additional Home Affairs portfolio (MoS).

It was corrected later with allocation of the portfolio to Dibya Shankar Mishra.