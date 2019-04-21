7 killed, 34 injured in accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in UP

Lucknow: Seven persons were killed and 34 injured after a bus rammed into a truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Mainpuri in the wee hours on Sunday.

Police sources said the identities of those killed were yet to be ascertained.

Reports said in another road mishap on Saturday, an 18-year old boy was killed leaving two injured in New Delhi.

A senior police official said the incident occurred at around 5:40 am near Jwalaheri market chowk on road no. 30.

He said a damaged white coloured Honda City car was found from the spot. The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Himanshu.

On April 11, eight people were killed and two were injured after a speeding Ertica car rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Fatehabad.