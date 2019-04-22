7 JD(S) leaders missing after blasts in island nation

Bengaluru: Seven Janata Dal (Secular) leaders staying at Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo were missing after serial bomb blasts that rocked the island nation on Sunday.

The JDS leaders reported to be missing are- Shivanna, Puttaraju, Muniyappa, Lakshmi Narayana, Maregowda and two others.

Karnakata Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy tweets: “I am shocked to hear that a 7-member team of JDS workers from Karnataka, who were touring Colombo, has gone missing after the bomb blasts in #colombo. Two of them are feared killed in the terror strike. I am in constant touch with the Indian High Commission on the reports of those missing”.

The JD(Secular) leaders who had gone to Sri Lanka on April 20 are not in touch with their family members after Sunday ‘s blasts.

These leaders hail from Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka. They had left for vacation after campaigning for Congress leader Veerappa Moily who is contesting from the Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituency in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Latest reports said 290 people were killed and more than 500 are injured in the deadly blasts.