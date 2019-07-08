7 hurt in group clash over political enmity

Puri: Nearly seven persons sustained critical injuries after bombs were hurled today following a group clash over political enmity at Kanheipur village in Puri district last night.

All the injured were admitted to Krushnaprasad Community Health Centre.

According to sources, an argument ensued between the groups over some petty issue last night. It took an ugly turn after they started attacking each other. In the clash, two persons were injured.

Fumed over the incident, rival groups this morning hurled bombs on each other injuring seven persons from both the groups.