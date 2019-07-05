7-hour duty compulsory for college teachers; Odisha govt issues notification

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday issued a notification regarding the extension of working hours of teachers in government colleges to seven hours.

In a letter to the college Principals, Saswat Mishra, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Higher Education Department said, “In order to improve teaching-learning outcome in Government and Aided non-Government colleges of the state, it is hereby ordered that all teachers posted in Government colleges and Aided non-Government colleges of the State irrespective of their actual designation), including the Principal, shall henceforth perform duty for at least 7 hours on every working day.”

However, the seven-hour duty rule is not applicable to guest faculties as they are paid remuneration as per the number of classes they teach, Mishra stated in the letter.

“In addition to normal teaching related works, teachers are required to devote time for library, research, taking extra classes for late entrants, taking corrective classes for needy students, monitoring students attendance, assisting the college authority in teaching and non-teaching assignments, Mishra said.

The letter further stated that college students will have to attend at least 75% of available classes failing which they shall not be allowed to appear in end-term examination.

“Student attendance must be monitored on monthly basis and parents of students not attending 75% of classes must be contacted over phone/SMS/postcard,” the letter added.