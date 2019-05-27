6th National Conclave on 5S: Vedanta Jharsuguda bags ‘Par Excellence’ & ‘Best Performance’ awards

Surat: Vedanta Jharsuguda bagged ‘Par Excellence’ accolades at the 6th National Conclave on 5S, held at AURO University, Surat.

The Plant 1 and CPP teams received laurels for their presentations on Innovation/Creative Ideas/Kaizens in the implementation of 5S at operations. Team CPP was conferred with ‘Best Performance Award’ for achieving and sustaining JUSE JAPAN Certification.

Mr. Abhijit Pati- CEO, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, said, “At Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, we passionately believe in adopting and imbibing continuous business improvement methodologies for better performance. Awards like the QCFI 5S Par Excellence are a strong reinforcement to our efforts towards synergizing sustainable operations with business excellence.”

The 5S national conclave aimed at promoting and implementing 5S across various industries and institutions for harmonious growth, which in turn contributes to national development. Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda has received numerous accolades for its adoption and implementation of business excellence practices. Such practices not only help deliver results aligned with the organizational goals but also cultivate competencies for the future to enable building the organization to be future-ready.

Organized by the Quality Circle Forum of India, Secunderabad, this year’s 5S national conclave was themed on‘5S for cultural transformation at home, workplace & new India’.