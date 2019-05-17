6th Anniversary of Art of Giving Celebrated

Bhubaneswar: Art of Giving (AOG), an initiative based on the philosophy that practices giving as an art, celebrated its 6th annual commemoration on May 17, 2019.

The celebrations were inaugurated in KISS & KIIT campuses by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of AoG. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Samanta said, KISS & KIIT are the best examples of Art of Giving, as these organizations are following this philosophy since last 27 years. KIIT is giving where KISS is receiving and spreading happiness among thousands of poorest of the poor tribal children. Everybody wants to give something, but they can’t get a proper platform and chance. Art of Giving is a platform that gives people a chance to give something to others.

AoG was celebrated all over India and 120 countries across the globe including South Africa, Bangladesh, Turkey, Taiwan, etc. at over 1 lakh centres. Nearly 10 million people worldwide including 4 million people in Odisha joined the AOG movement by gifting bags containing learning and stationery materials for children contributed by generous people inspired by the philosophy of Art of Giving. The theme of this year is “BAG OF HAPPINESS” (Khusiyon ki Delivery). The concept is “People’s Contribution, People’s Participation” to achieve the motto of “Education for All”. For the first time, UNESCO and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) are collaborating with Art of Giving this year.

This philosophy of life was founded on 17th May 2013 by Dr. Achyuta Samanta – an educationist, social activist, social reformer and Founder of KIIT and KISS. He himself had to struggle through an experience of poverty, hunger, humiliation in receiving and pleasure in giving from his childhood. He is a self-made person overcoming all his struggles and gives the credit of all his success to “Art of Giving”. He has dedicated his life to eliminate sufferings from the lives of poor by promoting universal brotherhood and fraternity through peace and happiness. He has also been working relentlessly to achieve zero poverty, zero hunger and zero illiteracy since 1987.

AoG has been celebrated in Afghanistan, Austria, Bhutan, Bolivia, Botswana, Brunei, Canada, Columbia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Gambia, Ghana, Greece, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Oman, Sweden, Uganda, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Ireland, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Syria, Turkey, among other countries.