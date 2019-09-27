67th Odisha Police Duty Meet 2019 Concludes

Cuttack: The 67th Odisha Police Duty Meet, 2019 was held on Friday at Reserve Police Ground at Cuttack. Minister of state for home Dibya Shankar Mishra graced the occasion as Chief Guest and took the ceremonial salute.

The minister also gave away trophies and prizes to the successful police officers who won different professional competitions.

“Police Duty meet is an occasion which provides a platform for participants to exhibit and enhance their investigating skill. It also provides an opportunity to showcase their professional skill and talent in different field of investigation,” Mishra said.

DGP BK Sharma highlighted the importance of Science and Technology in the investigation of cases. He called upon the investigating officers to adopt scientific methods of investigation in all forms of investigation including murder, theft and dacoity and advised that like ‘Red Flag’ cases, other cases should also be closely monitored to achieve a conviction.

