65 wounded as powerful car bomb rocks Kabul

Kabul: At least 65 people were wounded as a powerful car blast rocked Kabul early on Monday with gunmen attacking special forces, officials said.

The officials said the rush-hour explosion rocked the Puli Mahmood Khan neighbourhood of the Afghan capital and shook buildings up to two kilometres (1.2 miles) away. Media reports said gunshots were heard after the blast.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said:”At first, a car bomb took place and then several attackers took over a building. The area was cordoned off by the police special forces and (they) are bringing down the attackers”.

A Health ministry tweet said that 65 people including nine children were wounded. They are all admitted to the hospital. The casualties could rise, it said.

The heavily-secured neighbourhood is home to some military and government buildings, including one shared by Afghanistan’s intelligence agency and defence ministry, as well as the Afghan Football Federation and Cricket Board.