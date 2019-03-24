64th Filmfare Awards: Ranbir, Alia bag the Black Lady for Best Actor and Actress

Mumbai: The 64th edition of Filmfare Awards, Bollywood’s biggest award night, concluded last night and the event witnessed some of the prolific Bollywood stars taking home the Black Lady.
While Ranbir Kapoor won his third Best Actor award after Rockstar and Barfi!, Alia Bhatt bagged her second Best Actress award after Udta Punjab.
Meanwhile, Padmaavat and Badhaai Ho won in four categories each.
The venue for the 64th Filmfare Awards was the Jio Gardens in Mumbai and was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan with several stars swapping places as his co-host.
Winners list:
Best Film:Raazi
Critics’ Award for Best Film: AndhaDhun
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt, Raazi
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju
Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female): Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho
Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh for “Padmaavat”, Ayushmann Khurrana for
Best Debut Actor(Female): Sara Ali Khan, Kedarnath
Best Debut Actor(Male): Ishaan Khatter, Beyond The Clouds
Best Director: Meghna Gulzar, Raazi
Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik, Stree
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Gajraj Rao, Badhaai Ho and Vicky Kaushal, Sanju
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Surekha Sikri, Badhaai Ho
Best Dialogue: Akshat Ghildial, Badhaai Ho
Best Original Story: Anubhav Sinha, Mulk
Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Hussain Dalal, Shameless
Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Kirti Kulhari, Maya
People’s Choice Award for Best Short Film:Plus Minus
Best Short Film (Fiction):Rogan Josh
Best Short Film (Non Fiction): The Soccer City
Best Music Album: “Padmaavat”
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Ae Watan, Raazi
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for Ghoomar, “Padmaavat”
Best Lyrics: Gulzar for Ae Watan, Raazi.
Best Lyrics:AndhaDhun
Best Background Score: Daniel George, AndhaDhun
Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma, Tumbbad
Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya, Jyoti Tomaar for Ghoomar, “Padmaavat”
Best Action: Vikram Dahiya, Sunil Rodriguez, Mukkabaaz
Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar, Tumbbad
Best Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti, AndhaDhun
Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma, Manto
Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Chaudhary and Rajesh Yadav (Tumbbad)
Best VFX: Red Chillies Fx, Zero