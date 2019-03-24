64th Filmfare Awards: Ranbir, Alia bag the Black Lady for Best Actor and Actress

Mumbai: The 64th edition of Filmfare Awards, Bollywood’s biggest award night, concluded last night and the event witnessed some of the prolific Bollywood stars taking home the Black Lady.

While Ranbir Kapoor won his third Best Actor award after Rockstar and Barfi!, Alia Bhatt bagged her second Best Actress award after Udta Punjab.

Meanwhile, Padmaavat and Badhaai Ho won in four categories each.

The venue for the 64th Filmfare Awards was the Jio Gardens in Mumbai and was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan with several stars swapping places as his co-host.

Winners list:

Best Film:Raazi

Critics’ Award for Best Film: AndhaDhun

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt, Raazi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju

Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female): Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho

Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh for “Padmaavat”, Ayushmann Khurrana for

Best Debut Actor(Female): Sara Ali Khan, Kedarnath

Best Debut Actor(Male): Ishaan Khatter, Beyond The Clouds

Best Director: Meghna Gulzar, Raazi

Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik, Stree

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Gajraj Rao, Badhaai Ho and Vicky Kaushal, Sanju

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Surekha Sikri, Badhaai Ho

Best Dialogue: Akshat Ghildial, Badhaai Ho

Best Original Story: Anubhav Sinha, Mulk

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Hussain Dalal, Shameless

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Kirti Kulhari, Maya

People’s Choice Award for Best Short Film:Plus Minus

Best Short Film (Fiction):Rogan Josh

Best Short Film (Non Fiction): The Soccer City

Best Music Album: “Padmaavat”

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Ae Watan, Raazi

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for Ghoomar, “Padmaavat”

Best Lyrics: Gulzar for Ae Watan, Raazi.

Best Lyrics:AndhaDhun

Best Background Score: Daniel George, AndhaDhun

Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma, Tumbbad

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya, Jyoti Tomaar for Ghoomar, “Padmaavat”

Best Action: Vikram Dahiya, Sunil Rodriguez, Mukkabaaz

Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar, Tumbbad

Best Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti, AndhaDhun

Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma, Manto

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Chaudhary and Rajesh Yadav (Tumbbad)

Best VFX: Red Chillies Fx, Zero