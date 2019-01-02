6,486 people displaced by steel plant in Odisha provided jobs

New Delhi: Over 35,000 persons were provided employment under displaced category by Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).

“About 6,486 persons who were displaced by the setting up of Rourkela Steel Plant (SAIL) in Odisha have been provided empolyment,” Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

Similarly, 7845 persons were given employment as against commitment of 5000 in Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant of RINL (RINL-VSP), 4468 in Bhilai Steel Plant (SAIL), 16000 in Bokaro Steel Plant (SAIL) and 214 persons were provided employment in Salem Steel Plant (SAIL), Sai added.

They have been provided employment against regular grades in the pay scales earmarked for the grades and the wages are paid as per Company Rules.

He also said that data about number of displaced persons in setting of private steel plants is not maintained in the Ministry of Steel.

