64 kg ganja seized in Kandhamal, three held

By pragativadinewsservice
64 kg ganja seized
Phulbani: Police on Thursday seized 64 kg ganja from a car near Baliguda in Kandhamal district and arrested three persons involved in the transportation of the contraband.

The arrested persons were identified as Suryakant Sethi, Pramod Behera, and Jeetendra Padhi.

Acting on reliable inputs, a team conducted a search near Baliguda and intercepted a car early this morning. Upon searching, gunny bags stashed with cannabis weighing around 64 kg ganja was found and seized, an official said.

The cannabis consignment was being transported to Kutikia in Ganjam district. The car used by the accused persons for transportation of ganja has been also seized, an official added.

A case has been registered against the trio in this regard and the accused persons are being interrogated underway, the police said.

pragativadinewsservice
