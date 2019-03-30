600 litres of country-made liquor seized on city outskirts, one held

Barang: Chandka police seized around 600 litres of country-made liquor from Daruthenga village in Nuagada Sahi and arrested a bootlegger here today.

The arrested man, identified as Prasant Beura of the same village, was under police vigil on suspicion of illegal sale of liquor in the area since a few days.

On Friday night, the cops received reliable inputs that Beura has stored a huge quantity of spurious liquor at his house.

A police team led by Chandka inspector-in-charge Debendra Kumar Biswal raided Beura’s house early this morning at around 5 am. However, Beura managed to flee from the spot following the surprise raid.

During the search, the cops found 20 plastic jars filled with country-made liquor weighing around 600 litres stored in a room of Beura’s house. The cops also seized a scooter (OD 33V 9121) from his house.

Later, Beura surrendered before the Chandka police as the cops detained his wife for interrogation in this regard.

When asked, Chandka IIC Debendra Kumar Biswal said, “Accused Prasant Beura was reportedly involved in selling country-made liquor in the areas of Mundali, Banra, Banki, and Athagarh since many days.

A case 89/19 has been registered in this regard and the accused has been remanded in police custody for further interrogation into the illegal liquor sale, IIC Biswal further informed.