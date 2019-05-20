60 taken ill after consuming food at marriage feast in Koraput villages

Koraput: Nearly 60 persons were taken ill after consuming food at marriage functions in Tingiriaguda and Keluguda villages of Koraput district last night.

According to sources, locals of the two villages- Tingiriaguda and Keluguda – consumed food served during marriage feasts last night.

Some villagers complained of stomach pain and started vomiting soon after taking the food.

The victims were then admitted to Baipariguda Community Health Centre where they are currently undergoing treatment.

A medical team is constantly monitoring the health condition of those who suffered from food poisoning, sources said.

