6-yr-old Rupsa Batabyal wins Super Dancer – Chapter 3

Mumbai: Six-year-old Rupsa Batabyal from Kolkata won the Super Dancer – Chapter 3 as she wooed the audience with her expressions throughout the journey.

Rupsa charmed her way into the audiences’ hearts with superlative performances week after week, and won the maximum votes in the finale episode, aired on Sony Entertainment Television on Sunday night.

Rupsa beat the other four finalists Saksham Sharma (7), Tejas Verma (9), Jaishree Gogoi (8) and Gourav Sarwan (12).

Rupsa Batabyal and her ‘Super Guru’ Nishant Bhatt were awarded a trophy and a cheque of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively from the channel. Each finalist was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation along with the cheque of 1 lakh each. Additionally, the Top 5 finalists were awarded a cheque of 1 lakh each from a sponsor.

The grand finale saw the contestants and their gurus perform for one last time on the platform. Judges Anurag Basu, Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor along with the hosts Rithvik Dhanjani and TRP Mama (Paritosh Tripathi) reminisced the wonderful journey. Shilpa performed Bharatnatyam for the very first time on television.