6-year-old Indian boy dies inside school bus in Dubai

Dubai: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old Indian boy fell asleep in a school bus in Dubai and died after being left alone for hours, media reports said.

Authorities said the body of six-year-old Indian boy was found in a school bus in Dubai on Saturday.

He was identified as Mohamed Farhan Faisal. He died in the school bus as he was left alone for long hours, media reports said. The Dubai Police came to know about the incident at 3 pm.

Faisal, a student at an Islamic centre in Al Quoz, hailed from the south Indian state of Kerala. Media reports said the child slept off after boarding the bus from Karama and was left behind after other students got off the bus at 8 am.

The child’s body was shifted to the forensic department for an autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of death.