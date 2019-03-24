6 killed, 43 injured in Maha bus accident, PM offers condolences

Palghar: At least six people died and 43 were injured after a tourist bus veered off the road and fell into bushes in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Trimbakeshwar road when the tourist bus was travelling from Shirdi shrine in Maharashtra to Mahalakshmi temple in Dahanu region of Palghar district.

Due to reported brake failure, the bus veered off the road and fell into the bushes. The injured have been rushed to a hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to the bus accident.

“The bus accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with those injured. The Maharashtra Government will provide all possible assistance to those affected,” the Prime Minister said.