6 injured in car bomb blast in Pakistan

Peshawar: A car bomb explosion has injured six persons in northwestern city of Peshawar in Pakistan on Saturday, police said.

Reports said the blast ripped through multiple storefronts in the city.

Police officials said a 10 kilogramme improvised explosive device (IED) was fitted to a car parked in the Saddar area of the city.

Peshawar city police chief Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman said all six injured, including two women, were in a stable condition. At least three stores were damaged by the bomb’s impact.

Media reports said security in Peshawar was beefed up following the incident. Security of the city has improved in recent years, but low-level attacks are still carried out by the Islamic groups regularity, reports said.