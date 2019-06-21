6-hour bandh in Rajnagar over Biju statue vandalisation

Rajnagar: The activists of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) observed a 6-hour bandh in Rajnagar area over vandalisation of legendary Biju Patnaik’s statue yesterday.

Educational institutions and business establishment remained shut in view of the bandh which commenced at 6 AM and continued till 12 noon.

Protesting against the act of beheading late Biju Patnaik’s statue, the protestors resorted to bandh demanding immediate arrest of the persons involved. The activists have reportedly picketed on the Rajnagar-Pattamundai road near Trinath Bazaar.

The agitators have also urged the local administration to declare the area where the statue is located as ‘prohibited zone’, in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.