6.99% turnout recorded till 9 am in phase 5 LS polls

New Delhi: A turnout of 6.99 percent was recorded till 9 am in the polling in seven states in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

The polling will decide the political fate of 674 candidates.

Officials said polling is being held in 51 constituencies spread over seven states. These are in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, in Uttar Pradesh, polling is taking place in 14 seats, while 12 seats are up for grabs in Rajasthan.

Voting is also underway in seven seats each in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand.

In Jammu and Kashmir, polling is going on in Ladakh, Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag constituencies.

High security arrangements are made in the region which is super sensitive due to terrorism.

Polling officials said more than 8.75 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase.