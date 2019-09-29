6.4 magnitude quake rocks Philippines, no casualties

Manila: An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale has hit Philippines’ Davao Occidental province on Sunday, disaster management officials said.

There were no reports of casualties or damages, officials said.

The reports said previously the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the quake was at 6.1-magnitude.

Media reports quoting Phivolcs said that the offshore quake, which struck at 10.02 a.m., hit at a depth of 60 km, about 130 km of Jose Abad Santos town. The quake, which was tectonic in origin, was also felt in the cities of Kidapawan, Davao, Sarangani, General Santos, Cagayan de Oro, Gingoog and Bislig on Mindanao island, the institute said.