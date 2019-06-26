6.3 magnitude quake rocks Panama-Costa Rica border

Panama City: An earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude on Richter scale rocked Panama-Costa Rica border on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

Reports said the shallow quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), about two kilometers from the nearest town of Progreso in Panama, USGS said.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The US seismologists said the disaster was “potentially widespread”.

According to the National Seismological Network (RSN) in Costa Rica, the quake struck at 0523 GMT Wednesday (11.23 pm Tuesday) with its epicenter located 11 kilometers east of the Panamanian border town of Puerto Armuelles.

Preliminary reports said the tremor was felt in Costa Rica’s capital San Jose and in many parts of the Central American country. The national tsunami warning system did not give any tsunami warning.

In November 2017, a 6.5-magnitude quake on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica had damaged buildings in San Jose in which two people had died.