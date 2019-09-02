5th EEF summit: PM Modi to leave for Russia tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Vladivostok in Russia tomorrow to attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum – EEF summit and 20th annual summit between Russia and India during the three-day visit.

India and Russia will chalk out a five-year road map to enhance cooperation in exploration and exploitation of oil and gas fields.

Briefing the reporters in New Delhi Monday evening, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said several Letters of intent are expected to be signed by the Indian PSUs with the Russian counterparts for development of oil and gas fields in Russia.

The Foreign Secretary said India does not want to depend on one region for its oil requirements but diversify its oil and gas supplies to other regions. The Prime Minister has been invited by Russia as a chief guest to address the EEF, he added.

Stating that India has a special relationship with Russia, Mr Gohale said India wants to move beyond the cooperation in defence and civil nuclear cooperation to new areas of the economy.

The Foreign Secretary said space and railways are important areas are other important areas for enhancing the bilateral relationship. Mr Gokhale said an MoU on developing a maritime route between Chennai and Vladivostok will be one among the several MoUs to be signed during the visit.

In addition, several business-related MoUs are likely to be firmed up in several prominent areas including on the occasion. He said Geo-political situation in the Gulf, DPR Korea and Afghanisthan will also come up for discussion during the Prime Minister’s bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart.