5T Secretary VK Pandian Continues Ground Zero Inspection At Govt Hosps

Kandhamal: Chief Minister’s Secretary and 5T Secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian on Friday paid a surprise visit at Kandhamal district headquarters hospital to assess the status of the government healthcare facilities.

The officials including chief secretary of Odisha Asit Kumar Tripathy and Managing Director National Rural Health Mission Shalini Pandit reviewed cleanliness and infrastructure facilities for healthcare. They too took spot decisions required for the betterment of the healthcare sector and sorted out various issues needing financial decisions.

Pandian directly talked to patients during his visit here.

While the State Government has put the healthcare system on “top priority” under the Mo Sarkar initiative, the officials are touring government-run healthcare institutions to get first-hand feedback from beneficiaries.

The team also visited Boudh DHH. However, prior to Pandian’s visit, Boudh district collector also reached the hospital last night in order to take stock of the situation.

Reportedly, the three-member team is scheduled to take a tour of Nayagarh DHH next.

Pandian, accompanied by National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) Director Shalini Pandit visited different wards of the district headquarters hospitals in Rayagada, Nuapada and Kalahandi.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on October 2 launched the people-centric ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative that aims to seek feedback on the kind of response people get during recent visits to police stations and district headquarter hospitals (DHH).