57-yr-old woman mauled by stray dogs in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: A 57-year-old woman died after being mauled by a pack of stray dogs at Binjabahal village in Dharmagarh of Kalahandi district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Bhumisuta Majhi.

According to sources, the woman had gone to attend nature’s call this morning when eight to 10 stray dogs attacked her. She sustained grievous injuries to her neck, face and body. After running for her life for a few miles, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

On being informed about the incident, family members of the deceased rushed to the spot and recovered the body.