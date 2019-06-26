55 countries back India for non-permanent seat of UNSC

New Delhi: In a big diplomatic win, 55 Asia-Pacific countries have unanimously endorsed India’s bid for non-permanent seat of UNSC for a two-year term.

According to reports the countries backed India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat of the Security Council for a two-year term in 2021-2022.

Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Permanent Representative at UN, thanked the members of the Asia Pacific group who supported India at the international platform.

In the past, India has been a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for seven terms – 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, 1991-92 and 2011-12.

India had launched its campaign to win a non-permanent seat at the UNSC for a period of two years at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Kyrgyzstan capital last month.

The United Nations Security Council has five permanent members. They are, United States, United Kingdom, China, Russia and France. It also has 10 non-permanent members, who are generally elected by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for a two-year term on the Horseshoe Table.