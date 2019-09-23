50,000 temples in Kashmir will be restored: Minister

Bengaluru: Over 50,000 temples will be surveyed in Kashmir for restoration, according to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

The minister on Monday said that the Centre has ordered a survey of temples in Jammu and Kashmir to find out how many of them were destroyed or defaced.

Reddy told a press conference in Bengaluru that elections will be held once the situation returns to normalcy.

Last week, Reddy made headlines after he claimed that Pakistan would be wiped out of the world map if at all it engages in a war with India. Addressing a “Jan Jagaran” rally over the abrogation of Article 370, Reddy said that if at all war happens then Pakistan will not remain on the map of the world.