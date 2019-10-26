5000 fire personnel to be deployed across Odisha on Diwali

Bhubaneswar: To deal with any emergency this Diwali, the Odisha Fire Service department has decided to deploy around 5000 fire services personnel across the state.

Keeping the security measures in front, at least 337 fire stations across the state has been put on alert, informed by Chief Fire Officer Sukant Sethi on Saturday.

He further added that nearly eight temporary stations have been set up for emergency services in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. While five temporary stations have been set up in Cuttack, three stations have been set up in Bhubaneswar.

Moreover, officers have been asked to ensure that vehicles are fully repaired and equipped to handle emergencies. Besides, motorcycles with fire fighting equipment and high-pressure pumps will also be deployed to douse the fire on the streets and narrow lanes.