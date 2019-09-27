5000 CCTVs to guard Bhubaneswar: Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi

Bhubaneswar: In order to make the State Capital Bhubaneswar Crime-Free, the Twin City Police Commissioner Dr Sudhansu Sarangi has rolled up his sleeves. Accordingly, the Commissionerate Police is planning a new strategy to deal with anti-social activities and habitual offenders.

It has been decided to install as many as 5000 CCTVs across the city in the next three months and the newly-established private industries here have been urged by the Commissionerate Police to cooperate in the installation of the security cams across Bhubaneswar,” the Police Commissioner said.

A discussion in this regard has been held between Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and authorities of private schools, colleged and private hospital, it was learned.

The Police Commissioner said that discussions have been held with the heads of different private schools, engineering colleges, private hospitals, clinics, and other private organisations on installation of CCTVs around the city. Besides, private organisations have been asked to ensure the installation of CCTVs in and around their offices.

This apart, the president of secretaries of several market committees have been asked to cooperate in the security camera installation.

At present, the business establishments are only concerned for their own security and they install the CCTVs according to their own convenience. Therefore, they have been asked to install the security cameras in such a way so that miscreants speeding away after loot could be captured in the cameras.

Sarangi added that its not possible for the government always to save all, and people must secure their own security. Therefore instead of installing CCTV in for a single purpose, installing it to capture miscreants could help to curb crimes.

The Police commissioner also said that at present NALCO and CII have promised to help to install CCTV in the city. Sarangi also opined that before installing CCTVs it should be noticed that they are of good quality.

Those who are using their own software could share their IP address with Commissionerate Police so that the CCTV can be directly linked with the police control room.

Notably, in 2015, the Commissionerate Police has installed 150 CCTVs in the city which helped the police department to trace the wrongdoers and traffic offenders to some extent.