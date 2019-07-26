500 ASOs Join Odisha Secretariat Service; Naveen Asks To Adopt 5T-Mantra

Bhubaneswar: As many as 500 Assistant Section Officers (ASOs) joined the Odisha Secretariat Service today. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handed over the appointment letters to the new recruits here at an induction ceremony organised at Rabindra Mandap.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister called upon the entrants to State Government to work with commitment and dedication to serving the people. He also advised them to follow the principles of 5T, the new paradigm of Governance in the State.

The Chief Minister said, “I congratulate the new Assistant Section Officers who are joining in the State Government today and wish the induction programme all success. I understand that all of you are quite talented and with your induction, I believe, the regular functioning of the Administrative Departments will get smoother and faster. I hope; you will work with commitment and dedication to serving the people. My Government is committed to providing a transparent, responsible and accountable governance working on the paradigm of 5-T; that is, the dimensions of Teamwork, Technology and Transparency blended with the dimension of Time will bring about the desired transformation in the lives of the people of our State. I believe you will be made aware of this mechanism during the training programme. I once again extend my greetings to all of you and wish you all success in your personal and professional life.”

Minister of State, Home Captain Divya Shankar Mishra and Development Commissioner Asit Tripathy also spoke on the occasion.