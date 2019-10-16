50-yr-old woman dies of dengue at SCB

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
woman dies of dengue
11

Cuttack: A 50-year-old woman suffering from dengue died while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday.

Related Posts

Journalist attacked by liquor mafia in Gajapati

HC Bench Protest: Bolangir Lawyers’ Association Observes…

Man killed by relatives over land dispute in Bolangir

According to sources, the woman, Rama Barik of Sakhigopal area in Puri district was admitted to the SCB on October 8 with dengue symptoms such as thrombocytopenia and hepatopathy. Since then she was undergoing treatment there. However, the woman succumbed to dengue fever today.

Earlier, on August 13, a woman patient of Aul area in Kendrapara district had died at SCB.

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Journalist attacked by liquor mafia in Gajapati

HC Bench Protest: Bolangir Lawyers’ Association Observes…

Man killed by relatives over land dispute in Bolangir

1 of 2,035