50-yr-old woman dies of dengue at SCB

Cuttack: A 50-year-old woman suffering from dengue died while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday.

According to sources, the woman, Rama Barik of Sakhigopal area in Puri district was admitted to the SCB on October 8 with dengue symptoms such as thrombocytopenia and hepatopathy. Since then she was undergoing treatment there. However, the woman succumbed to dengue fever today.

Earlier, on August 13, a woman patient of Aul area in Kendrapara district had died at SCB.