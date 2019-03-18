50 girl students foot-march to meet Malkangiri Collector

Malkangiri: At least 50 girl students of a High School in Balimela in Malkangiri district today foot-marched several kilometres to convey their grievances before the District Collector.

According to reports, the students of Balimela High School walked for nearly 10 kilometres to meet the Collector. The students have alleged that they have been facing a lot of inconveniences.

However, on their way to meet the District Collector, two students were taken ill. The two minor girls were immediately admitted to the nearby hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot. In order to pacify them, the cops dropped off the students at the District Collector’s office in their vehicle.

After waiting for a few moments, the students reportedly met the District Collector and conveyed their grievances. Among others, the District Education Officer was also present.