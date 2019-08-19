50 families marooned as floodwater submerges slum in Rourkela outskirts

Rourkela: As many as 50 families were marooned after floodwaters entered Balughata new slum on the outskirts of Rourkela City since last night.

According to reports, floodwater submerged the slum area after water level in the Brahmani River swelled due to heavy downpour since the last two days

The approach road of Hatibari-Bemata canal has been also washed away in the flash floods following which vehicular communication between Baribeda-Bemata has been disrupted.

This apart, communication to Kun Mendra village under Kuanrmunda block has been also disrupted after flood in the Sankha river.