50 families marooned as floodwater submerges slum in Rourkela outskirts

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
50 families marooned
14

Rourkela: As many as 50 families were marooned after floodwaters entered Balughata new slum on the outskirts of Rourkela City since last night.

According to reports, floodwater submerged the slum area after water level in the Brahmani River swelled due to heavy downpour since the last two days

Related Posts

Indian Army recruitment drive in Paradip; 7 held for fake…

Aditya Prasad Padhi Assumes Charge As State Election…

Youth found dead in Sundargarh; murder suspected

The approach road of Hatibari-Bemata canal has been also washed away in the flash floods following which vehicular communication between Baribeda-Bemata has been disrupted.

This apart, communication to Kun Mendra village under Kuanrmunda block has been also disrupted after flood in the Sankha river.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Indian Army recruitment drive in Paradip; 7 held for fake…

Aditya Prasad Padhi Assumes Charge As State Election…

Youth found dead in Sundargarh; murder suspected

1 of 2,136