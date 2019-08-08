50 e-Buses sanctioned for Bhubaneswar under FAME Phase-II

Bhubaneswar: As many as 50 electric buses (E-buses) have been sectioned for the Capital City of Bhubaneswar for intra-city and intercity operation.

The e-buses have been sectioned by the Department of Heavy Industry under FAME India scheme phase II to give a push to clean mobility in public transportation.

The Department has approved the sanction of a total of 5595 electric buses to 64 cities, state government entities and state Transport Undertakings (STUs).

The Department had invited the Expression of Interest (EoI) from million-plus cities, smart cities, State/UT capitals and cities from special category states for submission of proposal for deployment of electric buses on an operational cost basis.

Eighty six proposals from 26 States/UTs for the deployment of 14988 e-Buses were received. After evaluation of these proposals as per EoI, on the advice of Project Implementation and Sanctioning Committee (PISC), the Government sanctioned 5095 electric buses to 64 Cities / State Transport Corporations for intra-city operation, 400 electric buses for intercity operation and 100 electric buses for last-mile connectivity to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Each selected City/STUs is required to initiate the procurement process in a time-bound manner for the deployment of sanctioned electric buses on an operational cost basis. As per EoI, buses which satisfy required localization level and technical eligibility notified under FAME India scheme phase II will be eligible for funding under FAME India scheme phase II.

These buses will run about 4 billion kilometres during their contract period and are expected to save cumulatively about 1.2 billion litres of fuel over the contract period, which will result into avoidance of 2.6 million tonnes of CO2 emission.

List of cities and no of buses considered for sanction