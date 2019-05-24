5-yr-old killed in lightning strike in Kalahandi village

Kalahandi: A 5-year-old boy was killed after being struck by lightning at Buringijhuli village under Lanjigarh police limits in Kalahandi district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ranjan, son of Gourang Majhi, of the same locality.

According to sources, Gourang’ son Ranjan was playing at his home when lightning struck him at Buringijhuli village. Following which, his family members rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and registered a case of unnatural death in this connection.