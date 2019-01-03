5 Odia girls in core group for Indian Women’s National Camp

New Delhi: Five women hockey players from Odisha have been included in the 33-member core probable list for the National Camp to begin at Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru on January 4.

The team will prepare for season opener in Spain starting 24 January. The five players from Odisha are Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo and Anupa Barla.

The players will report to Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne for the camp that concludes on 23 January 2019.

Apart from the senior players who have retained their place in the core group, Hockey India has also named young players Salima Tete and Lalremsiami who were part of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires last year where they won a historic Silver Medal.

Among Goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu and Sonal Minj have received a call-up while defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Sushila Chanu Phukhrambam, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary, Nisha and Salima Tete have been included.

Midfielders Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Neha Goyal, Udita, Jyoti, Anuja Singh, Shyama Tidgam, Sonika, Karishma Yadav and forwards Rani, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Priyanka Wankhede, Reena Khokhar and Leelavathy Mallamada Jaya have been called up for the camp ahead of the team’s tour to Spain starting January 24.

Speaking about the season’s first camp, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “We will be working on getting to the right fitness level in a short 20-day camp to play matches during the team’s tour to Spain. We also want to train some new things we want to implement in our game.”

The Indian team last year saw improved performances as they jumped up the world rankings to No.9 and also brought home the Silver Medal from the Asian Champions Trophy and 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang.