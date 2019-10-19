5 nabbed over murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader in UP

Lucknow: Five persons were arrested over the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, the Hindu Samaj Party leader, in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

They were arrested in a joint operation between Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Police. Addressing media persons on Saturday morning, OP Singh, Director-General (Police), said three people were arrested in Gujarat and two Muslim clerics from west UP’s Bijnor district, against whom a murder FIR had been registered. Two other accused, believed to have carried out the attack, are still on the run, he added.

Earlier, police recovered security footage from outside the home of Kamlesh Tiwari. The footage showed three suspects – two men and a woman – carrying a yellow bag containing a box of sweets that police now believe was used by the assailants to hide weapons and meant to gain entry into Tiwari’s home by pretending it was a Diwali gift.